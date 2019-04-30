Cross Street Market losing minority vendors

Despite the assertions from Caves Valley Partners, Kevin O’Keeffe was correct in his statement that, “No minority-owned or women-owned businesses from Cross Street will be returning to the renovated market” (“Cross Street Market developers, city leave out small and minority and women-owned businesses,” April 25).

Here are the minority and women owned businesses in the market prior to the renovation, none of whom will be returning: Nick’s Seafood, Bruce Lee Wings, Cheese Galore and More, Big Jim’s Deli, Baltimore’s Best BBQ, Cross 10 Grocery, Kwon’s Fresh Produce, Wireless One, Mondawmin Fried Chicken and Cross Street Seafood.

I am the attorney for eight of the above businesses.

John C. Murphy, Baltimore

