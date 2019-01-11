Wrong direction on justice in Baltimore

No justice. No peace. In The Sun’s recent editorial, “Don’t blame the victims” (Jan. 6), it was pointed out that 83.8 percent of Baltimore homicide victims and 85.6 percent of suspected killers had previous arrest records. Sounds like street justice to me. Clearance rates have gone from 51.5 percent to 43.4 percent so getting justice in Baltimore is going in the wrong direction.

An analysis of effectiveness of detectives in Los Angeles indicated that as clearance rates went up, street justice went down. Instead of Gov. Larry Hogan’s plan for more mandatory minimums and prosecution (“Maryland Gov. Hogan describes plans to fight crime in Baltimore, including 200 officers to target gangs,” Jan. 9), how about more resources for witness protection? How about the new police commissioner strengthening investigations to solve crimes?

David Cramer, Fallston

