County needs a tax hike when God calls for one

Good heavens, we have to go all the way back to 1992 to find the last time Baltimore County raised taxes (“In Baltimore County, a budgetary crossroads,” April 15)! Let's see, when was the last time God levied an increase? You know on that fixed, flat 10 percent asked of everyone, with no deductions, no loopholes, no exemptions? Oh, not since Genesis.

When the flock has a good year, God has a good year. If it's good enough for God, it ought to be good enough for Caesar.

Dave Reich, Perry Hall

