Face the truth on Eastpoint crime

It's obvious that The Baltimore Sun’s editorial board staff cannot handle the truth. Let the reading public know in your next editorial when was the last time hundreds or thousands of county residents went into the city and caused trouble that has taken place at White Marsh and The Avenue and now twice at Eastpoint (“Eastpoint Mall arrests: Blaming county crime on the city makes the suburbs less safe,” April 23).

While your staff is at it, give the reading public a history on that now-razed apartment complex called Hollander Ridge in Rosedale that now is a commercial area and how it destroyed the local area with crime. Please don't be afraid to face the truth and get off of that PC train.

Martin Sadowski, Fallston

Become a subscriber today to support editorial writing like this. Start getting full access to our signature journalism for just 99 cents for the first four weeks.