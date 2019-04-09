The City Council could have taken a little more care with its call for Pugh to resign

While I totally agree with the City Council’s call for Mayor Catherine Pugh to resign, I must amend your account of the council’s two-sentence letter as quoted in the paper (“Baltimore City Council calls on Mayor Pugh to resign; she says she intends to return,” April 8). If you saw a copy of the actual letter (made available by Councilman Brandon Scott on social media), you would certainly have picked up on the dangling and useless comma that appeared thusly: ”…it is not in the best interest of the City of Baltimore, for you to continue to serve…”

Of all the problems we hear about every day for so many weeks and months, wouldn’t it be nice to see that at least one out of 14 council members might have proofed and corrected arguably the shortest yet most important letter ever written by that elected body?

David Hash, Middle River

