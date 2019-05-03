Baltimore Sun’s BEST Party is less than one week away! Get your tickets today.
News Opinion Readers Respond

Cook's impending release is appalling

Former Episcopal bishop Heather Cook’s impending release after serving just 3 ½ years for striking and killing bicyclist Thomas Palermo while driving is beyond appalling (“Ex-bishop Heather Cook to be released next month after serving half her prison sentence for bicyclist's death,” April 30). To say the judicial system is flawed is a gross understatement. Ms Cook’s case is exactly the reason why many feel as though, if one happens to be white and affluent in this country, with a good lawyer, prison sentences are greatly curtailed.

In Ms Cook’s case, she had a previous DWI, and was on probation when she fatally struck Palermo with her vehicle. Additionally, after hitting him, she left the scene and returned 30 minutes later. I don’t believe that I am wrong when I say that if an African American man of meager means was in the same predicament as Ms. Cook, there is no way that he would have received just a 7-year prison sentence.

Charles Chambers, Middle River

Copyright © 2019, The Baltimore Sun, a Baltimore Sun Media Group publication | Place an Ad
61°