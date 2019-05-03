Cook's impending release is appalling

Former Episcopal bishop Heather Cook’s impending release after serving just 3 ½ years for striking and killing bicyclist Thomas Palermo while driving is beyond appalling (“Ex-bishop Heather Cook to be released next month after serving half her prison sentence for bicyclist's death,” April 30). To say the judicial system is flawed is a gross understatement. Ms Cook’s case is exactly the reason why many feel as though, if one happens to be white and affluent in this country, with a good lawyer, prison sentences are greatly curtailed.

In Ms Cook’s case, she had a previous DWI, and was on probation when she fatally struck Palermo with her vehicle. Additionally, after hitting him, she left the scene and returned 30 minutes later. I don’t believe that I am wrong when I say that if an African American man of meager means was in the same predicament as Ms. Cook, there is no way that he would have received just a 7-year prison sentence.

Charles Chambers, Middle River