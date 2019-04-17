Convention center expansion would not guarantee returns

Just building a new convention center and hotel will not guarantee that people will want to come to Baltimore (“Convention center plans step forward,” April 17). Baltimore is a city in chaos and people know that. We are a joke because of our political ineptitude and lack of ethics of our leaders.

Our crime rate is totally out of control. We have a new police chief who stated that it will take time to get the crime rate under control. We have a mayor (somewhere we have a mayor, as we haven’t seen her lately) who is the laughingstock of Baltimore. So now we have an acting mayor and a mayor who said she is coming back. This is like a bad soap opera!

What honestly makes all the planners think that conventions will book Baltimore until the crime rate is brought under control and we can show strong and ethical political leadership? Right now, building a new convention center would be flushing good money down the toilet when it could be used for a more worthwhile and needed projects like our schools that we are screaming about being inadequate and not properly maintained.

Remember the Kirwan report? But, unfortunately, that won’t bring in money to the downtown coffers. So flush away.

Stas Chrzanowski, Baltimore

