What is Congress doing about immigration?

I find it completely unbelievable that Congress and the media continue to report on the unacceptable conditions in the border facilities for illegal immigrants, the threats of relocating illegal immigrants to locations other than the border states, the overwhelming cost of dealing with illegal immigrants, the unfortunate illegal immigrant deaths, rapes, drugs, human trafficking, dispatching of troops, the wall and everything else but never do we hear from Congress or the media on what is being done to resolve the illegal immigrant problems at our southern border (“California eyes health care for immigrants in US illegally,” May 23).

We constantly hear about all the committees investigating President Donald Trump’s involvement with Russia, about “cover-ups,” his taxes and business dealings but not what Congress is doing to resolve the illegal immigrant problem. So here are my simple questions: What measures are being taken by Congress to correct our illegal immigration problems? How many committees are involved with illegal immigration? And, finally, what hearings have been held and why aren’t those hearings televised?

Richard T. Webb, Parkton

