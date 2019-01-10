Congress should have approved a border wall long ago

In this week’s article, (“Trump makes case for border wall funding in televised address as Democrats accuse president of stoking fear,” Jan. 8), you quoted Nancy Pelosi as saying "the President has chosen fear" and we "want to start with the facts."
The facts are the she, Hillary Clinton, Barrack Obama and Chuck Schumer have previously advocated a wall. They now have blood on their hands, as hundreds of our innocent citizens have been murdered by illegal aliens since 2006, when Congress should have started the wall with Congressional approval at that time.
Alan Blank, Baltimore County