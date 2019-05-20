Why aren't wrongly convicted getting compensated?

Dan Rodricks' column on how the wrongly convicted are still waiting for compensation for lost years was shocking, yet revealing as to where the state government's priorities are (“Seeking compensation for a wrongful conviction and an ‘altogether tragic life,’” May 17). According to Mr. Rodricks, at least 33 persons have been exonerated in Maryland since 1989, serving a combined total of 446 years in prison for crimes they did not commit. Where is the leadership to right this wrong?

If the Board of Public Works should be considering at least five claims that met the test of eligibility, why hasn't it acted on this? Voters should pay attention to elected officials on the Board of Public Works who choose not to make this issue a top priority or don't explain why the delay. These exonerated citizens should be compensated with all deliberate speed. I am thankful for legislators like state Sen. Delores G. Kelly who took a proactive approach in addressing this issue with a bill introduced during the last legislative session.

Let's hope during the next legislative session in 2020, this bill is cross-filed, comes out of House and Senate committees and reaches the floor for "yes" votes. There is no reason for these innocent individuals to re-enter society as indigent, homeless, unemployable and without an attorney.

Claudia A. Barber

