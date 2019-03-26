Now, let's investigate the real collusion of 2016

Amazingly, The Baltimore Sun’s editorial board ignored the good news from the Mueller report and discussed two unrelated and much less important topics (“The Mueller report is in, but questions about Trump go on and on,” March 25).

Now is the time for The Sun to step up and investigate the real collusion story of the 2016 election. The paper should pursue the Hillary Clinton, Barack Obama, U.S. Department of Justice and FBI connections to the FISA abuses that led to the special council being created. The Clinton Foundation and Uranium One-Russia deals would also be a good place to look for collusion. By doing this, The Sun would begin to look like a real newspaper once again.

Dave Dougherty, Pylesville

