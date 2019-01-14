On climate, there are solutions to discuss

I appreciate the recent editorial, “Carbon diet woes” (Jan. 11), but I fear that such editorials only serve to drive people further into climate denial. The 97 percent consensus among climate change scientists that climate change is driven by man’s carbon-dioxide-emitting activities is undeniable. However, as Andrew Hoffman teaches us in his book, “How Culture Shapes The Climate Change Debate,” scientific consensus is inadequate to spur people into action, and the constant drumbeat of potential climate disaster from the press only drives deniers deeper into denial.

There are many aspects of human nature that lead people to climate change denial despite the scientific consensus, and one is certainly fear that solving man-made climate change will destroy our economy. Therefore, it’s crucial to discuss solutions, especially ones with considerable evidence of their benefit to the economy while substantially reducing carbon emissions. An excellent solution was introduced to the U.S. House of Representatives and U.S. Senate recently called the Energy Innovation and Carbon Dividend Act. This bipartisan legislation would put a rising fee on carbon dioxide emission and return all the collected fees equitably to all Americans.

Economic studies show that this legislation can potentially create 2.1 million jobs in the next 10 years, protect American business by putting a border correction on carbon intensive imports, save tens of thousands of American lives by reducing pollution and, remarkably, put us on a path to keep global temperature rise at, or even below, the 2 degrees Celsius limit. There is light at the end of the climate change tunnel!

Cliff Strawitch, Ellicott City

