Trump policies on climate are wrong

I would like to challenge the media in all forms and journalists to stay on the issue of climate change (“Trump's recipe for how to worsen a catastrophe: Ignore it,” Nov. 27). Every time a disaster strikes —whether it is a flood, fire or hurricane, they need to connect the dots to climate change over and over again.

Educate people that it is all about extreme weather. Certain groups are in denial and still mock the term global warming. This is no joke. The media gave Donald Trump enormous attention. I want the media to give this issue the same amount of attention. The media and journalists can be a very powerful tool. So, please, for the sake of our beautiful earth, stay on this story.

Debbie McIver