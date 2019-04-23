Climate change is a good reason for immigrants to come to Baltimore

Thank you to Dan Rodricks for the thoughtful proposal that we welcome immigrants into Baltimore as a way to address our consistent population loss (“Reverse Baltimore's population slide: Bring on the immigrants,” Apr. 19). I’d like to add one more reason for incentivizing immigration to Baltimore: climate change.

Many of the people seeking asylum at our southern border are agricultural workers whose land is irreparably damaged by increasing temperatures and less predictable rainfall. All over the world, there is an unprecedented number of displaced people — refugees, immigrants, the internally-displaced — and organizations such as the World Bank attribute this rise to climate change. The entire world will need to prepare for and accept the rearranging of populations as equatorial regions of our planet become uninhabitable.

Baltimore can lead by example while reaping the many benefits that come from being a multicultural, and properly populated, city.

Amelia Hood, Baltimore

The writer is research coordinator of the Johns Hopkins Berman Institute of Bioethics.