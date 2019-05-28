Sun ignores virtues of clean energy legislation

Scott Dance’s piece on the Clean Energy Jobs Act (“Maryland bill mandating 50% renewable energy by 2030 to become law, but without Gov. Larry Hogan’s signature,” May 22) failed to quantify the major positives of the bill. Gov. Larry Hogan decided to let the bill become law without his signature last week. Every major environmental group in Maryland supported the bill, which mandates that huge amounts of wind and solar power enter our grid by 2030.

The law reduces carbon pollution equal to taking 1.7 million cars off Maryland’s roads every year. It will create 20,000 Maryland-based solar power jobs, 2,500 offshore wind power jobs and will result in billions of dollars in net positive economic benefits – according to the Hogan administration. But none of this data was in Mr. Dance’s piece. Instead, he focused overwhelmingly on the perceived negatives of the bill without providing context or hard data. Yes, the bill could cost average ratepayers $1.50 per month, but ratepayers will get more money returned in aggregate economic growth and job creation.

Yes, the bill failed to close a loophole for trash incineration. But nearly 90 percent of the state’s renewable energy mix will be wind and solar power by 2030 under this bill. Another sign of the bill’s strength: One hundred percent of Baltimore’s state senators and delegates voted yes. Hopefully, future Sun reporting will be more balanced on this issue.

Rev. Terence Ellen, Pikesville

