Delegates must support clean energy bill - now

Now that the Clean Energy Jobs Act has the approval of the Maryland Senate (“Maryland Senate passes renewable energy bill; House outcome uncertain,” March 20), it’s time for the House of Delegates to pass this necessary legislation.

What is the House waiting for? This bill addresses matters of urgent concern to Marylanders: Climate change threatens the safety of our coastal residents, and pollution contributes to the above-average rates of respiratory ailments seen in our cities. Given the federal government’s alarming negligence toward these environmental emergencies, Maryland cannot afford to wait. Lives and livelihoods are on the line.

What’s more, the bill has decisive public support statewide including majorities in favor in all regions of the state. Speaker Michael Busch and the House of Delegates must heed the concerns of their constituents and act now. Pass the Clean Energy Jobs Act in the House.

Audrey Meshulam, Silver Spring

