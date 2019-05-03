Baltimore needs a lot more than a new mayor

Your editorial, “Baltimore needs to stop waiting for Superman” (May 2), didn’t go far enough. Baltimore has two more needs: an aggressive two-party system of government and a moral compass. Had these been in place, the Catherine Pugh horror show might never have happened. And our relentless crime climate would subside.

Baltimore has been a one-party town too long. I’m tired of watching primaries serve as the general election. Had there been a determined second political party on the scene, former Mayor Pugh might have thought twice before her “Healthy Holly” scam. Fear of exposure is a wonderful deterrent!

Second, the entire city of Baltimore needs a moral compass. I’ve been fortunate to have enjoyed a religious upbringing and since all religions mandate ethical behavior, many of today’s temptations appear false. Perhaps prayer should return to the classrooms and the rest of us try to attend regular faith-based services. I’m sickened by Baltimore’s wanton murder rate, I’m disgusted by the plague of shoplifting in the downtown area and, naturally, I was shocked that our mayor and former state senator lined her pockets in such a corrupt fashion. Had she understood the meaning of karma, she would have thought twice and refused temptations.

Baltimore has a long, long way to go to re-establish any credibility. As a longtime resident of Charm City, my sense of betrayal is heavy and painful. Please consider adding my two suggestions to any list of “What Baltimore needs now.”

Rosalind Heid, Baltimore

