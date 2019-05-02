How about a city manager instead of a mayor in Baltimore?

Considering the downward spiral of Baltimore's last three mayors, this former 43-year city resident has a solution: leave the job vacant, hire a professional city manager and then restrict the next mayor's job to ribbon-cuttings and holiday proclamations. As H.L. Mencken, the "sage of Baltimore,” said, “A good politician is quite as unthinkable as an honest burglar.”

Joe Surkiewicz, Craftsbury, Vt.

