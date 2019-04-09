City council showing unity in asking for Pugh's resignation

It is hard to believe, but there may be a silver lining in this chaos that Mayor Pugh has brought about.

The editorial (“Mayor Catherine Pugh must resign,” Apr. 8) shows a strongly unified Baltimore City Council taking action against this new scandal. For them to rise up as one and call for the mayor’s resignation demonstrates a measure of courage and backbone that the public rarely sees. It is with great hope that the city council will oust Mayor Pugh immediately and use their combined strength to deal with the city’s lingering problems. Clearing out the countless abandoned homes that have stood empty for decades would be a great step forward in forcing criminals to move on.

Likewise, I hope the council members will lead shoulder to shoulder in the war on crime and massive violence. For far too long there have been parts of the city that look like Third World war zones where bullets freely fly daily, taking down victims ranging from babies to senior citizens. Let today be the day that council members heed the call to arms to vigorously deal with the thorny problems that have plagued Baltimore for far too long.

Dan Crumpler