Chris Davis is hurting the Orioles

As a lifelong O's fan, I have to say bravo to Jon Meoli for his recent article (“Orioles' Chris Davis breaks major league record for consecutive hitless plate appearances,” Apr. 10) about the trials and tribulations of Chris "Strike Three" Davis.

While a very good defensive first baseman, there is no excuse for anyone to have to put up with this multi-millionaire who can’t hit the broadside of a barn. Is anyone aware of a popular game in the area concerning Chris? This originated last year and a group of people each put one jelly bean (or anything else) into the "pot," and each person guesses whether Mr. Davis will strike out swinging or be called out on strikes at his next at bat. Winners split the pot and if, somehow, Mr. Davis makes contact, there is a carryover to the next at bat. It is guaranteed that there will be winners by the end of the game.

I’m not drinking the Kool-Aid, Davis is simply hurting the team, even a bad team in a rebuilding year. Thank you Jon for telling it like it is.

Andrew Stevens, Lutherville