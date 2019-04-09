No cheap shots on Orioles' Chris Davis

I was disappointed and surprised by The Sun's decision to prominently run an article about how Chris Davis has struggled at the plate and the manner in which it was done. A photograph of Mr. Davis, surrounded by orange zeroes, is an absurd and shortsighted attack from our hometown paper (“Orioles’ Chris Davis sets major league record with 47 straight at-bats without a hit — and streak isn’t over,” April 8).

Considering that, on many mornings, readers of The Sun cannot even get a full box score because a 7:05 p.m. start time is apparently too late to make the paper, I find it curious that the publisher was able to hold the presses just to get in a dig at one player’s futility. For a team in the midst of what most Baltimoreans hope is rebuilding toward a new and exciting era of Orioles baseball, The Sun's decision to attack Mr. Davis in such a way was a cheap shot.

I understand and appreciate the need to cover the story, but the placement and colorful graphics were in poor taste.

Ryan Hopkins, Baltimore

