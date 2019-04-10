Shame on you, Sun, for mocking Chris Davis

Wow! I am ashamed to be a Baltimore Sun subscriber of many many years! How in the world you ever saw fit to humiliate one of our own Baltimore Orioles I do not understand! What's next? Take him to the town square, put him in stocks and throw rotten tomatoes at him? My goodness! All the real O's fans realize what a terrible rut Chris Davis is in, but you decided to highlight it on the front page of the sports section framed with O's meant to symbolize zeroes. Truly the worst I've ever seen. Truthfully I am considering long and hard as to whether or not to continue my subscription (“The Baltimore Sun’s low blow at Chris Davis,” April 9).

I am very offended by Jon Meoli and even worse by the editor who approved it. Of course, I shouldn't be so surprised since The Sun never gives the O's the kudos it regularly bestows on the Ravens! You always have articles on the Ravens as the big billing and are very favorable to them even if they aren't doing well. The O's have been here way longer. However, The Sun seems to have forgotten that. I wonder how any of you would like an obnoxious article complete with pics and stats about your tough times in life!

This is surely an all-time low for The Sun!

Cindy Miller

