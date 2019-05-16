I agree with the owners of Ryleigh's Oyster: Ceasefire is naive and will lead to more violence

In some ways I agree with Brian McComas in that the Baltimore Ceasefire movement will never quell the violence that has erupted on our city's streets (“We're with the 'village idiots' trying to stop the violence in Baltimore,” May 14). This like the ostrich thinking that sticking its head in the sand on the beach will make the hungry lion to go away. I believe that the Ceasefire initiative is a naive approach that will only lead to more violence.

I believe that there is truly only one way to stop at least 80 percent of all the violent crimes. That would be to eliminate the driving force on the streets, the insatiable quest for untraceable cash money. Most to all the gun battles fought on the streets are for drug turf to lasso in astronomical amounts of cash. Most of all thefts and robberies, along with extortions, are only for the cash. Political graft and police malfeasance would also be curtailed. Chop shops, fences and money launderers, along with all drug dealers at all levels, only deal in cash. Plus, all drug users would have nobody to cop from if their little $10 transaction was traceable.

I say recall all cash, issue high tech plastic cards to all citizens, and make those turning in extraordinary amounts of cash declare it or lose it. For those who can't explain the origin or how they acquired those bushels, baskets or safes full of cash they claim, lock them up for tax evasion and confiscate everything they own. Let us develop transparency in our transactions that are all traceable and in many cases taxable. We are headed that way anyway as most citizens routinely use debit cards for most purchases. How many people carry over $100 cash on their person these days? Generally, only gamblers or gangsters carry large amounts of cash.

Only the U.S. Senate and House of Representatives can make new laws and remove the item of blight that has spawned a worldwide spate of violence cash. The black market only deals in cash, the true underlying driving force in this madness.

The price that would be paid by us would be no more private debt. I could live with that.

Walking around the block in the war zone with lit candles and singing religious hymns will not drive out the boogie men. Faith can move mountains, but you also better have a shovel. That shovel would be the legislative branch of the United States government.

We must think outside the box. It will require revolutionary methods to stop this lawlessness.The black market is a serious and chronic domestic and (international) terrorist threat. I would think that the many cities in turmoil would not have the power or resources to deal with this formidable foe. Otherwise, martial law could be in our foreseeable future. I wonder how we'd like that?

I'd be the first in line to get my card.

George Hammerbacher, Baltimore