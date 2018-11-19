Catholic Church remains strong despite problems

I'm usually in agreement with what Dan Rodricks has to say, but not this time ("Another crushing blow to the faithful,” Nov. 14). Despite his negative predictions about the future of the Catholic Church, I continue to witness multitudes in line for communion. In fact, I recently attended Mass in three very different Maryland locations — Ocean City, northern Baltimore County and southeastern Baltimore County — all of which were packed with the faithful. It's obvious to me that as long as the Catholic Church continues to feed us through the miracle of transubstantiation, it is not going anywhere.

No amount of human sinfulness will ever keep us away from partaking of Him. It seems to me that we can never get enough of Jesus, our Lord. This is an open invitation. Come see for yourself why we keep coming back for more.

Kathy Nichols, Essex

