Healthy Holly part of a larger problem

I share Tricia Bishop's sense of betrayal by Mayor Catherine Pugh, whose ethical and legal problems appear to be mounting with every passing day ("Heave ho, Pugh's got to go," Apr. 26).

But I'm equally troubled by the complicity of so many respectable individuals and institutions without whom Ms. Pugh could never have engaged in so much self-dealing.

That a number of major players over whom Ms. Pugh held political power saw fit to purchase at least $800,000 worth of her second-rate children's books suggests they viewed these expenditures as nothing more than the cost of "doing business as usual." And this, more than Ms. Pugh's questionable behavior, reflects the systemic rot that has come to infect so much of our society for far too long.

Yes, Ms. Pugh must go, but the powers that be need to get serious about implementing the kinds of controls that will prevent such abuses of power in the future.

Howard Bluth, Baltimore