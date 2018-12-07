Rosalynn Carter: Md. roads marred by trash

Jimmy and I went to President George H.W. Bush’s funeral on Wednesday (“Thousands salute George H.W. Bush funeral train 4141 on final Texas ride,” Dec. 6). On the way from Andrews Air Force Base into Washington, D.C., I was horrified by the trash on the roadside. What a terrible impression foreign dignitaries must receive of our country as they drive into our nation’s capital. Surely, something can be done about it.

Rosalynn Carter, Atlanta, Ga.

The writer was first lady of the United States from 1977 to 1981.

