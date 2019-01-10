A serious carbon policy is overdue from Washington

Tangier Island is located twelve miles offshore, in the Chesapeake Bay. The island is a tightknit, culturally unique fishing community focused on commercial fishing and crabbing. A rapidly eroding shoreline, climate change and a rising sea level puts the island at risk to be completely underwater within the next 50 years forcing residents to abandon their way of life.If nothing is done, Virginia will lose its last inhabited island in the bay.

