A serious carbon policy is overdue from Washington

Your editorial, "Carbon diet woes" (Jan. 9), was right on target.
President Donald Trump should lead the way in reducing the country's carbon footprint by grounding Air Fore One and starting a policy that if you can't walk there then you don't go. President Trump has certainly set the pace in many things in Washington, the sharp reduction in energy usage could be part of a lasting Trump legacy for the ages.
Dan Crumpler, Bradenton, Fla.
Become a subscriber today to support editorial writing like this. Start getting full access to our signature journalism for just 99 cents for the first four weeks.