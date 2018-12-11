BWI flight path noise has gotten much worse

The noise complaint numbers in the article, “Howard County wants federal court to prod FAA to reduce BWI jet noise” (Dec. 7), are woefully out of date and do not tell the true story of citizens’ discontent with NextGen-related noise pollution from Baltimore-Washington International Thurgood Marshall Airport.

This year, complaints coming in from about a 20-mile radius around the airport numbered 54,606 through the end of the third quarter, according to the Maryland Aviation Administration’s Quarterly Noise Reports. Complaint numbers will continue to rise, thanks to a new app in town, called airnoise.io. It allows users to file a detailed, individual noise complaint with the click of a button. In the 18 weeks since launch, locals have filed over 106,000 BWI noise complaints.

The Howard County Office of Law and county officials are aware of these numbers. The Baltimore Sun and its readers should be, too.

Barbara Deckert, Elkridge

