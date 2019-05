To the many who want the Preakness to stay in Baltimore, please buy an “any price” ticket for the event so the numbers and revenue stream are strong — whether you can attend this year or not. Hopefully, our support, whether or not we are physically present, will make a statement that we want to keep our crown jewel (“In Baltimore's lawsuit, we get a preview of the endgame for Pimlico and the Preakness,” Mar. 20).

Jacquelyn L. Fried, Mt. Washington