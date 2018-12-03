Law enforcement is grateful for H.W. Bush

There have been many accolades for the late President George H.W. Bush (“George H.W. Bush flies back to capital for final salute,” Dec. 3). His Thousand Points of Light speech renewed the spirit of volunteerism and paved the way for the largest volunteer organization in the United States. However, there is a little known benefactor of President Bush's drive for a kinder gentler America. It is a point of light that is carried out daily by a million Americans.

A proponent of law enforcement, President Bush supported the NLEOMF project and broke ground in 1989 for the National Law Enforcement Officers Memorial Fund in Washington, D.C. Two years later, he and Barbara dedicated that memorial, a national monument honoring the service and sacrifice of America’s law enforcement officers and their families. The National Law Enforcement Officers Memorial proudly bears an inscription from President Bush’s groundbreaking speech that reads, "Carved on these walls is the story of America, of a continuing quest to preserve both democracy and decency, and to protect a national treasure that we call the American dream."

Most recently, President Bush, along with President Bill Clinton, chaired the National Honorary Campaign Committee for the National Law Enforcement Museum which was dedicated this past Oct. 11. At the Museum’s dedication ceremony, President George W. Bush delivered a video statement on behalf of his father, saying, “Dad got involved in this effort because he knew the museum would teach visitors about the vital role that law enforcement plays in our society. And, just as importantly, he knew this museum would help enrich the relationship between our peace officers and the public they serve and protect.”

It's been my honor to serve as a volunteer for NLEOMF as the creator and developer of their Officer of the Month Program and to be honored by having my name on the Thin Blue Line in the new National Law Enforcement Museum. As the granddaughter of a sheriff and a descendant of a military family dating to the American Revolution, I know it is important that we recognize the dedication of our law enforcement officers and remember that they put their lives on the line daily to ensure our safety and our freedom.

Fair winds and following seas, Mr. President. Because of men like you, we continue to have the watch.

S. Lee Caudle, Annapolis

