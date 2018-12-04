Bush was a good man; will the GOP see his like?

I never voted for George H.W. Bush, but his passing brought a great sense of loss both for the man himself and for what he represented (“Bush saluted as “gentle soul” committed to public service,” Dec. 4).

Born into privilege, Mr. Bush was nonetheless humble and self-effacing. He seemed genuinely interested in the views of others. He valued family, country and public service over self-interest. He was the kind of Republican who, at risk to his Texas congressional seat, voted for the Fair Housing Act of 1968. As president, in July 1990, he signed the Americans With Disabilities Act, his most lasting legacy on behalf of the country's disability community. He wanted to do what was right whatever the politics. He was a good and decent man.

It was painful to witness Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, House Speaker Paul Ryan and Vice President Mike Pence paying tribute to President Bush at his Capitol Rotunda memorial on Monday. They share little of his sense of honor, his willingness to compromise and his commitment to the common good. Will the U.S. and the Republican Party, in particular, ever see his like again?

Herb Cromwell, Catonsville

