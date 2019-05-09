Anchorwoman Mary Bubala's intent was likely neither sexist nor racist

Mary Bubala should be out if she would have asked her probing question to a person from a different demographic. She, in fact, did address an issue that could be on some city voters’ minds with Loyola University Maryland professor Karsonya Wise Whitehead (“WJZ says anchorwoman Mary Bubala is out in wake of her question about race, gender of recent Baltimore mayors,” May 7). That same question directed at a white man might have infuriated many, but addressing Ms. Whitehead should have resolved the issue on a different level.

In cases like this, I believe that it is important to look at the intent. I do not believe that Ms. Bubala had any ill will directed at women or African-Americans and was therefore simply looking to put a ridiculous notion behind us. Ms. Bubala, like most of us, knew the probable substance of Ms. Whitehead’s response prior to asking the question. Women are every bit as capable as men and African-Americans can lead as well as anyone. That’s how I see it and likely how Ms. Bubala does, too, or why would she have directed the question toward, of all people, Ms. Whitehead, a Loyola University professor who is African-American?

Therefore, not racist and not sexist. The exchange was merely an attempt to eliminate a silly notion that a black woman can’t effectively run the city of Baltimore. Ms. Bubala did not succeed in getting that message across. With her firing, should I now conclude that white women have no place in the Baltimore media?

Mike Metzger

