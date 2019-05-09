Shame on WJZ for treating Bubala so badly

WJZ has demonstrated a tremendous lack of loyalty in the firing of Mary Bubala (“The reaction to Mary Bubala’s question on WJZ says more about us than the question does about her,” May 8). During her interview with Professor Karsonya Wise Whitehead, she may have not chosen the best wording in addressing the disgraceful tenures of our last three mayors (which often happens in live interviews), but she did not deserve to be fired after all her years of excellent reporting.

Furthermore, by not allowing her to apologize on air, the station demonstrated extreme prejudice and cowardice resulting in the alienation of a significant portion of another segment of their viewing demographic. There were many ways to handle the situation professionally and with empathy. They opted for the ruthless, knee-jerk remedy. Shame on WJZ. I will no longer watch any of their programs and will encourage others to do the same.

Michael T. Matousek

