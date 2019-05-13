Don't make asking a question a firing offense

I became a regular viewer of local TV news when I was a kid growing up in northeast Baltimore. My station of choice became WJZ Channel 13 largely because Jerry Turner and Al Sanders were the news anchors.This habit continued all these years since then — until now. From listening to and reading the comments made by many people on the radio and print media, I do not think I'm alone in reacting to Mary Bubala's sudden firing with absolute shock and disbelief (“Bubala wasn’t granted free speech,” May 9).

Her termination was one of the most unfair, intolerant and gutless acts I have ever witnessed, totally devoid of any sense of forgiveness or compassion. She did not physically harm anyone. She did nothing illegal. She did not engage in any corrupt or scandalous activity. She said nothing dishonest. She asked a question.

I understand the question was worded in a way that could be seen as insensitive. She acknowledged this and apologized. But to fire her for this displays a level of intolerance that is frightening. Who has never said something that was insensitive or not worded the way they intended? WJZ had the choice of caving in to a few overly judgmental individuals or supporting a devoted and competent employee who made a mistake in phrasing a question.

I think WJZ management might find the old proverb; "to err is human; to forgive, divine" highly applicable here and restore Ms. Bubala to her former position.

Robert Carter, Severna Park

Become a subscriber today to support editorial writing like this. Start getting full access to our signature journalism for just 99 cents for the first four weeks.