Firing of Bubala hinders the cause of social justice

Former WJZ anchor Mary Bubala’s unscripted question about race and gender of Baltimore’s recent mayors merely sought to discern the extent to which a new type of mayor was needed after three crash-and-burn administrations (“WJZ says anchorwoman Mary Bubala is out in wake of her question about race, gender of recent Baltimore mayors,” May 7).

What reasonable person thinks she intended to make race or gender an issue in a question she posed on live television to an African-American woman? Recognizing that such a proposition is incredible —as in, not credible — Ms. Bubala's choice of words has been characterized as a “Freudian slip” as if any onlooker knows what’s in another’s heart and mind.

In the face of such conflated, hyperbolic character assassinations, WJZ blinked. That speaks volumes about Ms. Bubala's former employer, especially given her decade-and-a-half tenure with the company, and about our society. Racial equality matters mightily, but the pursuit of such virtues is hindered, not advanced, when civility and intellectual candor are abandoned in favor of mob rule.

Robert C. Knott, Baltimore

Become a subscriber today to support editorial writing like this. Start getting full access to our signature journalism for just 99 cents for the first four weeks.