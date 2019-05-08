WJZ competitors should hire anchor Mary Bubala

I was very disappointed about WJZ's action to terminate Mary Bubala. She is one of the most effervescent news anchors and one of the main reasons I made WJZ a regular watch most evenings. I watched the interview last Thursday and thought she did a very fine job (“WJZ says anchorwoman Mary Bubala is out in wake of her question about race, gender of recent Baltimore mayors,” May 7).

The fact is that we have had three black female mayors in a row and they all did lousy jobs. Two were lawbreakers and the other incompetent to stand tall when it was needed. How is Ms. Bubala terminated when she asked a valid question? I don't recall ever seeing Nicki Mayo, who caused this firestorm on Twitter, but she must not have been effective enough to be remembered for her work in TV news. My news viewing will now go to WBAL and, hopefully, so will Mary Bubala.

Bill Spencer, Ruxton

