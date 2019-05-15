Bubala firing shows zero-tolerance for mistakes

With the firing of Mary Bubala, WJZ-TV has displayed a zero tolerance policy for imperfect questions (“WJZ says anchorwoman Mary Bubala is out in wake of her question about race, gender of recent Baltimore mayors,” May 7).

Although I am not a professional journalist, I have been an imperfect speaker for more than six decades and have appreciated when family, friends, colleagues, neighbors and strangers have allowed me to clarify, and when necessary, apologize for hastily constructed statements or questions that left people wondering what I was really trying to ask or say.

Since it was apparently not enough for Ms Bubala to have a 99.99 percent professional and effective track record during her extensive WJZ-TV career, we are applying the same standard to our news viewership. Although we have watched WJZ-TV for a period much longer than Ms Bubala’s tenure, the standard is one strike and you’re out. So dedicated was our news viewership (99.99 percent) that the other channels’ hosts are completely new to us. They will become familiar to us over time, and with luck Ms. Bubala will be hired by another, more tolerant station where her professionalism and loyalty will be appreciated by management and viewers alike.

Van Beall, Ellicott City