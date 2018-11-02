BSO strikes sour note with proposed cutbacks

I have been a subscriber and supporter of the Baltimore Symphony Orchestra for a number of years. Every year, they cry poor mouth and ask for more and more money. Meanwhile, their administrative salaries and other costs continue to rise while musicians' salaries have stagnated. I look in the program booklets and see millions of dollars in donations. Where does that money go? Administrators who mismanage money?

The BSO musicians, who make up a world class orchestra, have been working without a contract (“Baltimore Symphony musicians agree to four-month deal, but the next contract could force major cuts,” Nov. 1). The latest "offer" from the BSO is that of a 25 percent cut rather than reward! Several things need to happen: An independent audit of the BSO books, a settlement with the musicians that is fair and generous (note the recent settlement with the Chicago Lyric Opera musicians). Also, note the fact that organizations in Toronto, St. Louis and other cities are thriving and making profits, not losses.

The "losses" claimed by the BSO are not due to musician salaries. When I attend, I listen to world class musicians, not administrators, so pay the musicians accordingly and clean out administrative dead wood.

Gerald Galuardi, Reisterstown

