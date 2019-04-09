Ocean City mayor's fun day in Boring — correcting the record

I’m always appreciative of any news coverage The Baltimore Sun can provide about the countless reasons Ocean City is a fun place for millions of families to visit each year. While we appreciated having a Sun reporter cover our “Boring Gets Fun” community outreach event in the Baltimore County community of Boring, I speak on behalf of many in Ocean City who were disappointed with factual inaccuracies (“Ocean City Mayor comes to Boring, Maryland, to make it fun,” April 6).

Our wonderful partners at the Upperco Volunteer Fire Department, which hosted and raised funds for its planned new fire house at this family fun event, tracked attendance at more than 300 people (a great turnout for a rural area), far more than the few dozen families cited in the story. We provided this revised number to the reporter immediately upon seeing the story appear online, but, unfortunately, The Sun elected to not change this fact either online or in the print edition.

Additionally, while we understand how important and newsworthy the topic of school start date is across the state, it was inaccurate for The Sun to describe this event’s purpose as “to preview the last summer season that was extended by Gov. Larry Hogan in 2016.” Ocean City continues to stand in line with the majority of Marylanders who support school starting after Labor Day, but this issue was not the purpose of our visit to Boring.

Our goal in coming to Boring was to showcase the importance of adding a little bit of fun to your life (which we in Ocean City are experts on), whether you live in a place called “Boring” or anywhere else within a short car ride from Ocean City.

We hope to see The Sun in Ocean City or on our future visits to the Baltimore area, but our hope is that future coverage is fair and accurate.

Richard W. Meehan, Ocean City

The writer has served as mayor of Ocean City since June of 2006.

