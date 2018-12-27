Border wall inflames Trump's base

Do President Donald Trump's supporters believe that he actually cares about illegal immigrants crossing our borders (“No funding for the wall, no matter what,” Dec. 27)? Somehow he stumbled upon an issue which appealed to and inflamed his base and helps to distract from his incompetent administration (remember "Obama isn't a citizen"). Isn't it obvious by now that he will use any means — no matter how devious, untrue and mean spirited — to further his own interests? Can he cite any valid evidence that a wall can effectively stop the majority of illegal immigrants from crossing our borders?
Albert Sherman, Randallstown