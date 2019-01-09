Border wall is a 'pittance'

The U.S. House of Representatives’ incoming Budget Committee Chairman John Yarmuth has reportedly called President Donald Trump’s border security request of $5.7 billion a pittance. That representative from Kentucky happens also to be a long-serving Democrat. Why is it that no one in the media including The Baltimore Sun has reported on how meager this allocation is relative to the overall 2019 fiscal year budget (“Trump walks out of shutdown talks with Congressional leaders,” Jan. 9)?

The funds requested for the barrier or wall amount to less than 15 cents out of every $100 budgeted. One wonders how such a pittance cannot be justified on its merits as a solution to help stem the flow of unlawful migration, drugs, human trafficking, criminals and gang members into this country as well as keeping the government open and functioning normally. That pittance has and continues to impact the well-being of a large number of government employees throughout the country as well as in Maryland.

The Democratic leadership gives lip service acknowledging the border security problem but is short on solutions. Perhaps our congressional delegation such as Rep. Elijah Cummings or Sens. Ben Cardin and Chris Van Hollen and others from Maryland should get out from their desks and visit the border to see what the people who are tasked with providing security face day in and day out. But they choose to follow the partisan path rather than weighing the facts and/or listening to the needs of the dedicated people enforcing duly passed immigration laws.

If Maryland’s congressional delegation had any empathy toward fellow Marylanders directly impacted by the shutdown as well as the effects of lax border security in this state, they would concur with the representative from Kentucky.

Michael V. Ernest, Catonsville

