Book of Mormon and the PC Police

A sarcastic thank you to Cheryl Hystad for lecturing me on what I am, and am not, allowed to find funny (Is it time to pull the curtain on “The Book of Mormon?” Sun, April 15). Here is my advice to Ms. Hystad. If she does not like the show, don’t go see it. If she believes that the ending of the show sends the wrong message, she should write her own show and supply whatever ending she chooses.

Please spare me the guilt-driven political correctness. To me, political correctness run amok is far worse than whatever it is she finds objectionable in “Mormon.” We need look no farther back than to the disastrous November 2016 election to see the the powerful (over)reaction to such political correctness.

Gerald Langbaum