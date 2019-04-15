Capital Gazette wins special Pulitzer Prize citation for coverage of newsroom shooting that killed five
Book of Mormon allows people to laugh at inaccurate portrayals

Kudos to Cheryl Hystad on her piece, “Is it time to pull the curtain on 'The Book Of Mormon?'” (Apr. 15). Having just spent a month working in Uganda, I was impressed by the kindness, generosity and intelligence of the Ugandans I met and with whom I worked. Their civility (and lack of the use of profanity) put us to shame.

How sad that the prevalent "anti-Africa bias" Ms. Hystad mentions allows Americans to laugh at such an inaccurate portrayal.

Roberta Sabin, Pasadena

The writer is professor emerita at Loyola University.

