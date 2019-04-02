Book deal 'mess' turns out to be a page-turner

It would appear that there were other people who worked for Mayor Catherine Pugh’s staff involved in the book scandal (“Firm, nonprofit paid almost $200K for books,” April 2). School system officials stated that “representatives from Pugh’s office made several trips to a school warehouse to pick up books.” Who else actually profited from the book scandal? How deep does this scandal go in the office of the mayor? Mayor Pugh used her office staff to distribute Holly books?

Also, there’s the matter of Associated Black Charities receiving a lucrative $1.2 million contract with the city after selling books for the mayor and keeping a small percentage of the profits. And where did the “distributed” books go? They were supposed to go to schools, but did they? I have a feeling that by the time this mess is over with, many heads will roll.

Stas Chrzanowski, Baltimore

