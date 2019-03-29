Mayor Pugh's book deal gets more malodorous by the hour

Concerning the UMMS book deal, Mayor Catherine Pugh stated “in hindsight, this arrangement with the University of Maryland Medical System was a regrettable mistake” (“Pugh apologizes for ‘Healthy Holly deal,” March 29). One of the shipments of the books for which she was paid and should have been delivered in 2017 was “delayed” but Mayor Pugh stated that they are on the way now. Had the book deal not been made made public, I bet the odds are the books would still not have been delivered.

Then Ms. Pugh has the audacity to state that there “was no deadline to ship the book” although they were paid for. This deal smells worse every day when new information is released and, basically, what the mayor is apologizing for is being found out! Also, I can’t believe she used the news conference to introduce her Healthy Holly clothes line. I have a feeling more bad news is on the way for the mayor. I imagine that is why she hired a lawyer.

Stas Chrzanowski, Baltimore

Become a subscriber today to support editorial writing like this. Start getting full access to our signature journalism for just 99 cents for the first four weeks.