Sun editorial fans racist flames in defending black journalists

The Sun continues to fan the racist flames on a daily basis. In the Sun editorial board's latest commentary, they accuse President Donald Trump of hating black women in the media (“Trump attack on black journalists reinforces old stereotypes,” Nov. 13). The Sun knows, as well as everyone else, that the color of their skin has nothing to do with their inability to do their job in a comprehensive and fair way. And when they proclaim, in the words of Michelle Obama, “when they go low we go high,” that is nothing but laughable. The left burns down buildings, riots, threatens Republican congressmen almost on a daily basis and has threatened to kill our president. If The Sun perceives that as going high, then they have a much more serious problem than their blatant partisanship and hatred of the right.

Gail Householder, Marriottsville