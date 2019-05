“Our bodies, our choice” read the placards (“'Every woman deserves the choice': Abortion rights advocates rally in Baltimore to protest new laws,” May 21).

You made your choice when you decided to have unprotected sex. There are more than 20 methods of birth control and abortion should not be one except in cases of rape where your choice was denied to you.This is not rocket science — we all know how babies are made.

It's time to grow up and put your big girl panties on.

Peggy Alley, Baltimore