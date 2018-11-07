Hogan was conciliatory, Jealous and Democrats? Not so much

Tuesday night, I watched as Gov. Larry Hogan thanked voters of Maryland, his supporters, as well as those who didn’t support or vote for him (“Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan re-elected, soundly defeating Ben Jealous,” Nov. 6). He congratulated Ben Jealous for running a “spirited” campaign and wished him well. At that point, his supporters cheered loudly for Mr. Jealous.

Minutes later, Mr. Jealous thanked his supporters and told them he called and conceded minutes earlier to Governor Hogan. At that point, his supporters started booing and continued to do so, as Mr. Jealous stood there and said nothing. For the party whose leaders talk so much about bipartisanship and how civility and hate have no place in politics, it was a damning and hypocritical response.

It certainly looks like the people of Maryland, both Democrats and Republicans, are a whole lot smarter than a lot of other people out there including those who didn’t vote for a governor who has done nothing but try to fairly and without partisanship represent all of the people in our state!

Mark Hauf, White Marsh

