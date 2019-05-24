Bigger sidewalks will make Towson more walkable

Great to read the discussion of creating a more walkable Towson (“A move afoot: As Towson urbanizes, groups work to get people walking,” May 14).

One obvious idea that was not mentioned is sidewalk width. While this cannot be changed in most existing locations, new projects should be required to have sidewalks 12 to 15 feet in size to accommodate street tree planting, pedestrian lighting, plenty of room for pedestrians, benches, cafe tables, planters, etc.

If we want people to walk, they need a place to do it.

Catherine Mahan, Stoneleigh