Thank you, Baltimore, for quite an eventful day

I like Baltimore. l am not a stranger to the city, but I am not usually there during the weekday. But last Friday, I attended the University of Maryland School of Social Work Convocation at the Lyric. I was there to celebrate my Master of Social Work graduation and all of the other social work graduates as well. I was inspired by the student speakers, Jenna Rachel Adler and Ellie Shana Mendelsohn. I was deeply moved by Erica L. Green, the keynote speaker and a New York Times (and former Baltimore Sun) reporter. She reminded me, a former Department of Social Services social worker, that individual social workers can make a difference in the lives of children and their families in the foster care system.

But that is not the end of my visit to Baltimore on this day. A shout-out to the 911 operator who responded to my call about a man passed out on the street and walked me through what to do. A shout-out to the medics of Medic 4 and the firefighters of Station 6 who responded almost immediately to my call and attended to the gentlemen. A shout-out to the woman who stopped with me to check on the gentlemen as well and asked, “Is he breathing?” And lastly, a shout-out to the staff at the Symphony Hall Garage who guided me out of the garage when I got a little confused about the exit.

I was again reminded on this day that we need Baltimore and Baltimore needs us. May we all join together to make it a better and safer place.

Janice Zimmerman, White Marsh

